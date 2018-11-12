The Indiana State football team Monday entered the FCS Coaches poll for the first time this season. The Sycamores come in at number 24, it marks the first time ISU has been ranked since 2016. ISU sits 6-4 on the season. They finish their regular season Saturday at Western Illinois. ISU needs a win to keep their FCS playoff hopes alive.
Related Content
- Sycamore football very confident in themselves
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Youngstown State crushes winless Sycamores
- Sycamores wrap camp with scrimmage
- Sycamores looking for homecoming win
- Sycamores fall at Ball State
- Jordan Barnes on fire for Sycamores
- Sycamores move forward after close loss
- Sycamores represented on South All-Stars
Scroll for more content...