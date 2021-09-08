Sycamore football ready for big stage against Northwestern

This Saturday Indiana State football will play their big payday game this season at Northwestern. The Sycamores will get paid $500,000 for the game. It matches their largest payday in program history. ISU will also be trying to earn this very first win over a Big Ten school.
ISU has never beat a Big Ten school
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 10:03 PM
