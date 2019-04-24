Sycamore football confident as they wrap up spring practice this week

One thing Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory wanted to do was see his team keep their confidence they built after winning five straight to end last year. Coach believes his guys have accomplished that during the offseason and spring practice. ISU will wrap things up this Saturday with their annual spring game.
