Sycamore defense leads ISU to win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State basketball grinded out a tough win Saturday, 63-54 over a talented Western Kentucky team.

Indiana State was led in the game by Jordan Barnes (17 points) and Tyreke Key (16 points).

The win improves the Sycamores' record to 3-1 on the season and extends the winning streak to three in a row.

ISU returns to action Wednesday on the road at San Jose State.

