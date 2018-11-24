Sycamore defense leads ISU to win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State basketball grinded out a tough win Saturday, 63-54 over a talented Western Kentucky team.
Indiana State was led in the game by Jordan Barnes (17 points) and Tyreke Key (16 points).
The win improves the Sycamores' record to 3-1 on the season and extends the winning streak to three in a row.
ISU returns to action Wednesday on the road at San Jose State.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights and reaction from the Trees' win.
