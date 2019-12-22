Clear

Sycamore beat Chicago State to stretch winning streak to seven straight

ISU has longest winning streak in six years

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Indiana State men's basketball team stretched their winning streak to seven straight Sunday when they won at home over Chicago State 85-64.

