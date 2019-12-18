The Indiana State men's basketball team beat Tennessee State 78-72. The Sycamores have won six straight, its their longest winning streak in six year. Junior Tyreke Key led ISU with a season-high 31 points in the win.
Related Content
- Sycamore basketball wins sixth straight
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- ISU baseball wins sixth straight
- THN softball wins season-high sixth straight
- Sycamore baseball wins 7th straight, beating EIU 10-8
- ISU men's basketball picked sixth in MVC
- Northview girls basketball wins fifth straight
- Bloomfield girls basketball wins third straight sectional
- Sycamores looking for homecoming win
- New group of Sycamores ready to help ISU basketball win
Scroll for more content...