Sycamore basketball to play at Purdue next season

Be first meeting between schools since 2010

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 10:56 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Next season the Indiana State men's basketball team will play at Purdue. It'll mark the first time the Sycamores and Boilers have met during the regular season since 2010.

