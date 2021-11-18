Sycamore basketball pounds Old Dominion

The Indiana State men's basketball team opened play Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a blowout win over Old Dominion. The Sycamores wll now face Oklahoma Friday in the semifinals of this event.
ISU wins opener at Myrtle Beach Invitational
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 11:46 PM
