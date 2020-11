The Coronavirus has hit the Indiana State men's basketball team. The school announced Wednesday that they have paused team activities due to a positive Covid-19 case within the program.

The positive person and close contacts are in quarantine. The rest of the Sycamores are in quarantine until testing is done later in the week. If they all pass, then basketball activity can start again.

ISU is scheduled to tipoff their season in exactly two weeks in Florida against East Carolina.