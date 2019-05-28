Sycamore baseball ready to make some noise in NCAA Tourney

The Indiana State baseball team opens play in the NCAA Tourney Friday down in Nashville, Tennessee against McNeese. The Sycamores will be looking for their first NCAA Tourney win since 1995.
