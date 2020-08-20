Washington senior pitcher Trey Reed Thursday committed to Indiana State. The six-foot-five right handed pitcher has seen his stock rise this summer. He's been clocked pitching in the 90's. During his high school career, Reed is 14-7, with a era just over two.
Washington senior pitcher commits to ISU
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 10:43 PM
Related Content
- Sycamore baseball lands Trey Reed
- A.J. Reed retiring from baseball
- IU baseball ends Sycamores winning streak
- Trey Goodman playing well for Miners
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamores beat Valpo
- Sycamores back to camp
- Sycamores offer Lance Rees
Scroll for more content...