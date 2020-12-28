Sullivan wins battle of unbeatens in matchup against Northview

Sullivan and Northview both entered the matchup Monday in the quarterfinals of the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic unbeaten. It was the Arrows coming out on top 61-54 to move on to the semifinals against Bloomington South.
Arrows move on to semifinals at Wabash Valley Classic
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 9:55 PM
