Sullivan softball wins first sectional title in 20 years

Gracie Shorter hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Sullivan beat Linton 7-3 and earn the program their first sectional title since 2001.
Arrows beat Linton
Posted: May 26, 2021 11:47 PM
