Sullivan beat Evansville Mater Dei 4-2 to win their first regional title in 29 years.
Lady Arrows beat Evansville Mater Dei
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 11:49 PM
Related Content
- Sullivan softball wins first regional championship since 1992
- North Central wins another softball regional championship
- Sullivan softball wins own tournament
- Linton wins Paoli regional championship
- Northview softball wins WIC championship
- North Vermillion softball wins very first regional championship
- Northview softball beats Sullivan
- Sullivan softball beats THN
- Sullivan baseball win Legion Regional opener
- Sullivan girls tennis win historic regional title
Scroll for more content...