Sullivan softball ready to end sectional drought

The Sullivan softball team is having a great season so far at 21-5. Next week the Lady Arrows will try to end the programs sectional drought and win their first sectional title in 20 years.
Lady Arrows 21-5 this season
Posted: May 19, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: May 19, 2021 11:40 PM
