Sullivan softball not satisfied making it to semi-state

The Sullivan softball team will face South Ripley Saturday at the 2A Forest Park semi-state. Despite this being the Lady Arrows first appearance at semi-state in 29 years, this group isn't satisfied making it this deep in the state tourney.
Lady Arrows face South Ripley
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 10:54 PM
