Sullivan softball chasing schools very first state title

The Sullivan softball team will face Pioneer Saturday in the 2A state championship. The Lady Arrows will be trying to win the schools very first state title in any sport.
Lady Arrows in 2A state championship
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 11:31 PM
