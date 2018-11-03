Clear

Sullivan loses sectional on final play

Check out the video to see the call that ended the game.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 11:57 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan came so close to bringing home the school's first football sectional championship. The game came down to the final play, when Jack Conner's pass to Kyle Vernelson was called incomplete in the endzone.

Tri-West defeated Sullivan 31-27.

Click on the video to see the final play of the game yourself.

