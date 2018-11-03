SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan came so close to bringing home the school's first football sectional championship. The game came down to the final play, when Jack Conner's pass to Kyle Vernelson was called incomplete in the endzone.
Tri-West defeated Sullivan 31-27.
Click on the video to see the final play of the game yourself.
Related Content
- Sullivan loses sectional on final play
- West Vigo-Sullivan sectional football preview
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
- Castle downs South in sectional final
- Sullivan football ready to bring home sectional championship
- Vincennes Lincoln falls in sectional finals in double overtime
- Sullivan girls host Greencastle
- Sandschafer putback downs Sullivan
- Sullivan baseball beats Edgewood
- Northview-Sullivan football preview
Scroll for more content...