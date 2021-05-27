Sullivan girls tennis win historic regional title

The Sullivan girls tennis team beat Covington to win their very first regional championship. The victory also moved the Lady Arrows to 24-0 on the season.
First regional for Lady Arrows program
Posted: May 27, 2021 10:13 AM
