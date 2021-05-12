Sullivan girls tennis stays perfect with win over THN

Sulilvan girls tennis continued their best start in school history. Lady Arrows beat Terre Haute North 3-1 to improve to 19-0 on the season.
Lady Arrows move to 19-0
Posted: May 12, 2021 11:17 PM
