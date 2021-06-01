Sullivan girls tennis ready for state finals stage

The Sullivan girls tennis team will make their very first appearance in the state finals Friday when they face sixth-ranked Homestead. The Lady Arrows will put their 25-0 record on the line.
Lady Arrows face Homestead
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 11:54 PM
