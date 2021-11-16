Sullivan girls remain perfect after win over WRV

The Sullivan girls basketball team improved to 4-0 after they won at home 72-48 over WRV. Kimber Ladson had 16 points off the bench in the win.
Lady Arrows pick up home win
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 11:04 PM
