Sullivan girls move to 7-0 with win at Greencastle

Sullivan girls basketball team won 47-30 at Greencastle. The Arrows are now 7-0 and off to their best start since 2001.
Arrows off to best start since 2001
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 11:50 PM
