The Sullivan football team host Tri-West Friday in a 3A sectional title matchup. A win for the Arrows would give them their very first sectional championship.
Related Content
- Sullivan football ready to bring home sectional championship
- West Vigo-Sullivan sectional football preview
- Northview football ready for competitive sectional
- Northview-Sullivan football preview
- Football sectional draw announced
- North Central-Sullivan football scrimmage
- South Vermilion wins baseball sectional championship
- North Daviess brings home a softball regional championship
- Sullivan football poised for another big season
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
Scroll for more content...