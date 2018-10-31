Clear

Sullivan football ready to bring home sectional championship

Arrows host Tri-West

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Sullivan football team host Tri-West Friday in a 3A sectional title matchup. A win for the Arrows would give them their very first sectional championship.

