Sullivan football ready for new guys to step up

Arrows have plenty of holes to fill

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

With just 11 starters back the Sullivan football team has plenty of spots open. Head coach Blaine Powell believes he has several guys that can step in and make an impact right away. The Arrows have had four straight seasons, with at least eight or more wins.

