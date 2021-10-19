Sullivan football chasing second straight sectional title

The marquee high school football sectional game Friday in the Wabash Valley is a 3A showdown. 13th-ranked Sullivan travels to 14th-ranked Owen Valley. The Arrows are the defending sectional champs and looking to win back to back sectional titles.
Arrows open state tourney at Owen Valley
Posted: Oct 19, 2021 10:12 PM
