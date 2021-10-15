Sullivan clinches share of WIC Gold Division Title

Sullivan won 28-7 at West Vigo. The victory clinches a share of the WIC Gold Divison title for the Arrows.
Arrows won West Vigo
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:49 PM
