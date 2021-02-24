Sullivan beats TH North for first time since 2009

Sullivan won their 10th straight Wednesday winning 59-53 at Terre Haute North. The victory was the Arrows first over the Patriots since 2009.
Arrows win 10th straight
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 11:00 PM
