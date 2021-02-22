Sullivan beats Bloomfield for ninth straight win

In a battle between two ranked teams it was 3A, #10 Sullivan knocking off 1A, #9 Bloomfield 75-66. The win was the Arrows ninth straight.
Arrows won at home
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 10:52 PM
