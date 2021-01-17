Sullivan Wins Another WIC Nail Biter

For the second time in 24 hours, Sullivan wins a conference game by one point as they beat Northview 58-57.
Northview traveled to Sullivan to take on the Golden Arrows.
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 12:20 AM
