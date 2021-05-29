Sullivan Tennis Captures Their Program's First Semi-State Title

Sullivan beats Lawrenceburg 4-1 to win the Center Grove Semi-State. The Lady Arrows will be back at Center Grove Friday at 12pm to take on Homestead in the first round of the IHSAA State Finals.
The Lady Golden Arrows are Semi-State Champions for the very first time.
Posted: May 29, 2021 11:46 PM
