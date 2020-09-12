Sullivan sweeps their WIC foe in straight sets 3-0
Lady Arrows and Lady Eagles met on the hardwood in Sullivan, IN
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 7:25 PM
Related Content
- Sullivan Takes Care of Brown County
- North Knox takes down Sullivan
- Edgewood beats Brown County
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
- Northview softball beats Brown County
- Sullivan girls host Greencastle
- Sandschafer putback downs Sullivan
- Sullivan baseball beats Edgewood
- Northview-Sullivan football preview
- Sullivan wins season opener
Scroll for more content...