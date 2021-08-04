Sullivan Ready to Defend Their Sectional Title

The Golden Arrows went 8-4 in 2020 en route to capturing their program's first Sectional Championship.
The Golden Arrows are ready to meet high expectations coming off a historic season.
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 11:07 PM
