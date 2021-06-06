Sullivan Beats South Ripley to Advance to the Semi-State Finals

Sullivan beats South Ripley 7-5 to advance to the 2A Forest Park Regional Finals.
In the Regional Finals, Sullivan scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Union County 9-8 and punch their ticket to the State Finals.
The Lady Arrows take care of business against the Lady Raiders.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|554962
|10368
|DuPage
|92142
|1310
|Will
|76773
|1025
|Lake
|68216
|1008
|Kane
|59300
|799
|Winnebago
|33979
|499
|Madison
|30849
|525
|McHenry
|29126
|293
|St. Clair
|28199
|519
|Peoria
|23420
|335
|Champaign
|21047
|151
|Sangamon
|19031
|237
|McLean
|18512
|186
|Tazewell
|17186
|300
|Rock Island
|15227
|324
|Kankakee
|14473
|214
|Kendall
|13256
|98
|LaSalle
|12738
|248
|Macon
|10957
|209
|DeKalb
|10082
|121
|Vermilion
|9947
|139
|Adams
|8623
|125
|Williamson
|7544
|134
|Whiteside
|7193
|174
|Boone
|6818
|75
|Ogle
|6191
|83
|Grundy
|5972
|76
|Clinton
|5782
|91
|Coles
|5753
|100
|Knox
|5625
|152
|Jackson
|5087
|65
|Henry
|5066
|70
|Livingston
|4889
|89
|Stephenson
|4811
|85
|Woodford
|4805
|82
|Macoupin
|4773
|88
|Effingham
|4755
|72
|Franklin
|4532
|77
|Marion
|4506
|116
|Jefferson
|4412
|121
|Monroe
|4377
|94
|Lee
|4193
|53
|Randolph
|4150
|87
|Fulton
|4043
|59
|Logan
|3960
|62
|Morgan
|3925
|82
|Christian
|3832
|74
|Montgomery
|3784
|74
|Bureau
|3776
|83
|Fayette
|3212
|55
|Perry
|3194
|60
|Iroquois
|3111
|67
|McDonough
|2897
|51
|Jersey
|2709
|52
|Douglas
|2603
|35
|Saline
|2599
|57
|Lawrence
|2410
|25
|Shelby
|2321
|37
|Union
|2271
|40
|Crawford
|2142
|26
|Bond
|2085
|24
|Cass
|2026
|27
|Ford
|1859
|48
|Warren
|1831
|48
|Clark
|1830
|33
|Jo Daviess
|1827
|24
|Pike
|1807
|53
|Wayne
|1802
|53
|Hancock
|1795
|31
|Carroll
|1776
|37
|Richland
|1765
|40
|Edgar
|1756
|40
|White
|1702
|26
|Washington
|1647
|25
|Moultrie
|1626
|28
|De Witt
|1569
|29
|Mason
|1538
|45
|Piatt
|1520
|14
|Clay
|1491
|43
|Mercer
|1488
|34
|Johnson
|1470
|16
|Greene
|1453
|33
|Massac
|1357
|40
|Wabash
|1353
|12
|Cumberland
|1298
|19
|Menard
|1248
|12
|Jasper
|1158
|18
|Marshall
|1082
|19
|Hamilton
|839
|15
|Schuyler
|780
|7
|Brown
|725
|6
|Pulaski
|697
|7
|Stark
|646
|24
|Edwards
|575
|12
|Henderson
|530
|14
|Calhoun
|519
|2
|Scott
|488
|1
|Putnam
|486
|3
|Alexander
|471
|11
|Gallatin
|463
|4
|Hardin
|390
|12
|Pope
|327
|4
|Out of IL
|2
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|2403
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|102638
|1768
|Lake
|55116
|1002
|Allen
|41514
|688
|St. Joseph
|36848
|561
|Hamilton
|36386
|415
|Elkhart
|29267
|457
|Tippecanoe
|22748
|225
|Vanderburgh
|22508
|398
|Porter
|19238
|323
|Johnson
|18335
|384
|Hendricks
|17526
|316
|Clark
|13155
|193
|Madison
|13073
|343
|Vigo
|12568
|253
|LaPorte
|12347
|219
|Monroe
|12104
|174
|Delaware
|10914
|194
|Howard
|10208
|225
|Kosciusko
|9588
|119
|Hancock
|8516
|144
|Bartholomew
|8144
|156
|Warrick
|7835
|156
|Floyd
|7741
|179
|Grant
|7212
|177
|Wayne
|7140
|201
|Boone
|6888
|103
|Morgan
|6707
|141
|Dubois
|6200
|117
|Marshall
|6195
|116
|Cass
|5973
|108
|Dearborn
|5881
|78
|Henry
|5879
|107
|Noble
|5765
|85
|Jackson
|5068
|74
|Shelby
|4992
|97
|Lawrence
|4703
|121
|Gibson
|4427
|92
|Harrison
|4389
|73
|DeKalb
|4372
|85
|Clinton
|4354
|55
|Montgomery
|4308
|89
|Whitley
|4041
|41
|Huntington
|4010
|81
|Steuben
|3961
|59
|Miami
|3906
|68
|Jasper
|3835
|53
|Knox
|3751
|90
|Putnam
|3704
|60
|Wabash
|3599
|82
|Ripley
|3452
|70
|Adams
|3447
|55
|Jefferson
|3347
|84
|White
|3259
|53
|Daviess
|3015
|99
|Wells
|2942
|81
|Decatur
|2897
|92
|Greene
|2850
|85
|Fayette
|2840
|64
|Posey
|2731
|35
|LaGrange
|2724
|72
|Scott
|2692
|55
|Clay
|2641
|47
|Randolph
|2441
|83
|Washington
|2440
|33
|Jennings
|2343
|49
|Spencer
|2337
|31
|Starke
|2261
|55
|Fountain
|2167
|47
|Sullivan
|2135
|43
|Owen
|2092
|57
|Jay
|2002
|32
|Fulton
|1990
|42
|Carroll
|1930
|20
|Orange
|1876
|55
|Perry
|1862
|37
|Rush
|1752
|26
|Vermillion
|1727
|44
|Franklin
|1700
|35
|Tipton
|1654
|46
|Parke
|1483
|16
|Pike
|1371
|34
|Blackford
|1356
|32
|Pulaski
|1197
|46
|Newton
|1117
|35
|Brown
|1035
|43
|Crawford
|1022
|16
|Benton
|1000
|14
|Martin
|910
|15
|Warren
|830
|15
|Switzerland
|805
|8
|Union
|727
|10
|Ohio
|578
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|418