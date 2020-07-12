Stuckey wins 15th Terre Haute Women's City Golf Championship

Cara Stuckey beat Megan Ramer one up Sunday at Rea Park to win her 15th Terre Haute Women's City Golf Championship.
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 10:36 PM
