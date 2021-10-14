2A, eighth-ranked Gibson Southern beat West Vigo 9-0 in a boys soccer regional semifinal.
Vikings loss in regional
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 11:40 PM
Related Content
- State ranked Gibson Southern ends West Vigo boys soccer season
- Edgewood ends West Vigo season
- West Vigo boys soccer shuts out Sullivan
- West Vigo boys soccer wins sectional semifinal
- West Vigo and Northview boys soccer tie
- West Vigo boys soccer wins WIC Title
- West Vigo Boys Soccer Comes Up Short
- West Vigo boys soccer beats Monrovia
- Lincoln wins at Gibson Southern
- Gibson Southern beats THS softball
Scroll for more content...