Stan Gouard named new USI men's basketball coach

Stan Gouard has been named the new men's basketball coach at the University of Southern Indiana. Gouard is a USI alum, he helped the Screaming Eagles win a National Championship in 1995. Gouard was an assistant from 2005-2008 under Royce Waltman and Indiana State.
For the past 12 seasons, Gouard has led the University of Indianapolis program
