Springs Valley picked up their first win of the season beating North Daviess 38-16.
Blackhawks win first half
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Related Content
- Springs Valley upsets North Daviess
- Owen Valley upsets Edgewood
- 2A North Daviess sectional
- North Daviess vs Loogootee
- TH North upsets Brebeuf
- North Daviess baseball beats Loogootee
- North Daviess softball wins sectionals
- Linton volleyball beats North Daviess
- Barr-Reeve vs. North Daviess
- ITP: North Daviess vs. Shoals
Scroll for more content...