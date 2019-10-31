Clear
Special mother/son football bond has helped Sarah Westfall during serious health issues

Sarah enjoys cheering on her senior son who plays for South Vermillion

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This Friday the South Vermillion football team host Cascade in a sectional semifinal matchup. Like she usually does Sarah Westfall will be there cheering on her favorite Wildcat, her senior son Peyton. 

Sarah has missed just one game this year, that's incredible when you consider what she's been through. Over the last 18 months Sarah has battled serious health issues, that threatened her life. For 17 years Sarah has had Chronic Acid Reflux. In August of 2018 she had routine surgery for it, that went bad. During surgery a vagus nerve was severed.  This nerve interfaces with the parasympathetic control of the heart, lungs, and digestive tract. Months after the surgery it got so bad for Sarah she had to go to the Mayo Clinic. When she arrived they told her if she wasn't treated right away, she wouldn't be around much longer. 

Sarah still isn't close to 100 percent, but she's able to live a life again at home. One that includes being with her husband, daughter and son. She takes tremendous proud, no matter how bad she feels at being at all her kids games. That includes all Peyton's football games. Sarah says one of the things that makes Peyton's football games so special is the glance he gives her once a game to make sure she's there and ok.

