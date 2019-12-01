Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) -Eastern Greene traveled to Farmersburg to take on North Central in Southwestern Indiana Conference action.
It was each team's first contest of the 2019-2020 season.
North Central's Trevor Hadley had 21 points en route to a Thunderbird victory over the visiting Eastern Greene.
North Central defeated Eastern Greene 67-52.
