TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North battled back in the sectional semifinal against South, but the Braves survived in overtime, 37-31.
Related Content
- South wins overtime thriller against North
- South Knox wins triple overtime thriller against Linton
- North Daviess wins thriller over Shoals
- South Vermillion pulls off overtime win against Attica
- West Vigo takes overtime win over Paris
- Edgewood falls in 2OT thriller
- TH North wins slugfest against TH South
- Barr-Reeve wins thrilling triple overtime game over Loogootee
- TH North @ Bloomington South
- South baseball wins conference
Scroll for more content...