South wins overtime thriller against North

Dressler's double overtime touchdown lifts Braves to win.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 11:46 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North battled back in the sectional semifinal against South, but the Braves survived in overtime, 37-31.

