Valley wrestlers win sectional titles

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley wrestlers advanced to next weekend's regionals with sectional championships on Friday.
West Vigo's Seth Rohrbach won the sectional championship at 126.
Terre Haute South's Gabe Recknor (132), Josh Howell (220) and Allen Haire (285) all claimed sectional titles for the Braves.
Many more Valley athletes qualified for the regional. The top four placements in each weight class move on to next Saturday's event at Bloomington South.
