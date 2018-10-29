South out for payback in title game

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute South Braves were a young team when they played Castle to open the football season. And now, the Braves are out for some revenge.

Terre Haute South and Castle rematch on Friday night in the sectional championship.

The Knights handled the Braves with relative ease the first time these two squads met. Castle won the week one contest 42-14.

But at this late point in the season, Terre Haute South enters confident.

