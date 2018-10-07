South girls, Northview boys claim XC sectionals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley teams competed in the cross country sectional championship at Lavern Gibson Championship Course on Saturday.

Terre Haute South's Lily Barton beat the rest of the field by a full 30 seconds in the girls' race. Her Braves won the event as a team.

South Vigo also claimed the top spot in the boys' race behind a first-place finish from sophmore Cael Light. But Northview claimed the team championship with four top-ten finishers. The Knights have now won back-to-back sectional titles.