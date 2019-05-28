The South Vermillion softball team upset the defending 2A state champs Speedway Tuesday 3-1 to win the programs very first regional title.
Related Content
- South Vermillion wins very frist softball regional title
- North Vermillion wins softball sectional title
- South Vermillion softball wins second straight sectional title
- South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- TH South softball beats South Vermillion
- North Vermillion softball wins back to back sectional titles
- South Vermillion wins Paris tournament
- South Vermillion wins back to back baseball sectional titles
- RP softball wins on a walk-off against South Vermillion
Scroll for more content...