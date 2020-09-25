South Vermillion won 51-44 at Parke Heritage
Wildcats upset Wolves
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 11:45 PM
Related Content
- South Vermillion wins thriller at Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage volleyball wins at South Vermillion
- Northview volleyball wins thriller over Parke Heritage
- South Vermillion-Parke Heritage football preview
- Parke Heritage beats North Vermillion
- North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch
- HS Football: Parke Heritage vs. North Vermillion
- South wins overtime thriller against North
- Parke Heritage wins home opener
- Parke Heritage wins season opener
Scroll for more content...