Clear

South Vermillion wins Wabash Valley Summer League

SV beat Clay City in finals

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

South Vermillion beat Clay City 6-0 Wednesday to win the Wabash Valley Girls Summer League for High School.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Don Smith Classic

Image

Wabash Valley Softball Summer League

Image

IHSA Return To Activity

Image

ISU Hoops Schedule

Image

Assistant grants available to Robinson businesses affected by COVID-19

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office now allows you to file police reports online - here's how

Image

Local company wins $10,000 in Rubber Duck Regatta...and then gives most of it right back

Image

Vigo County Election Board looks ahead to General Election

Image

Remembering former Indiana Governor Joe Kernan

Image

Person shot in road rage incident at southern Vigo County grocery store

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 174968

Reported Deaths: 7638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1034414857
Lake11608439
DuPage11005510
Kane8820293
Will8191338
Winnebago3570120
St. Clair3264154
McHenry2743111
Madison194271
Kankakee162466
Rock Island146730
Champaign142518
Unassigned1297192
Kendall122521
Peoria106633
Sangamon85033
DeKalb78825
Boone70823
Jackson55619
McLean48715
LaSalle42818
Randolph4117
Macon38622
Ogle3615
Adams3551
Coles32720
Clinton31117
Stephenson3116
Tazewell2908
Whiteside28916
Union27321
Williamson2705
Grundy2545
Iroquois2357
Monroe23013
Knox2231
Vermilion1812
Henry1781
Cass17411
Warren1720
Jefferson16317
Morgan1615
Lee1292
Montgomery1285
McDonough12115
Macoupin1173
Marion1160
Franklin1050
Jo Daviess1031
Douglas1012
Perry921
Pulaski900
Bureau842
Saline830
Christian804
Livingston762
Woodford753
Effingham671
Logan670
Clark630
Jersey591
Jasper507
Moultrie500
Washington500
Johnson490
Mercer490
White490
Fayette443
Bond412
Shelby411
Mason400
Menard400
Cumberland392
Gallatin390
Ford381
Lawrence380
Carroll362
Alexander350
Piatt340
Wayne321
Massac310
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt260
Wabash260
Edgar250
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Pike110
Richland110
Clay100
Henderson90
Edwards70
Pope70
Putnam70
Calhoun60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 63678

Reported Deaths: 2924
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13954713
Lake6791266
Elkhart439972
Allen3416155
St. Joseph285476
Hamilton2288103
Cass17289
Hendricks1666105
Johnson1574118
Vanderburgh15008
Porter108339
Tippecanoe99611
Clark95045
Madison77464
LaPorte77229
Kosciusko76811
Howard75863
Marshall71820
Bartholomew69746
Monroe62030
Floyd60944
Noble60528
Boone59245
Hancock57937
Delaware57352
Dubois57010
Jackson5324
LaGrange52810
Shelby49326
Grant47229
Warrick43929
Dearborn42127
Morgan39931
Vigo3869
Henry34618
White32910
Clinton3263
Montgomery32121
Lawrence30027
Decatur28532
Wayne2748
Harrison26322
Miami2412
Scott22810
Greene22534
Daviess21219
Putnam2128
DeKalb2054
Jennings19512
Jasper1892
Steuben1893
Gibson1862
Ripley1797
Franklin1758
Perry16412
Orange15624
Starke1515
Posey1470
Wabash1473
Jefferson1452
Whitley1386
Fayette1367
Carroll1222
Fulton1221
Wells1172
Huntington1163
Knox1130
Newton10610
Spencer1052
Randolph964
Washington911
Clay885
Tipton873
Rush784
Jay750
Adams731
Owen701
Pulaski691
Brown661
Sullivan661
Fountain572
Benton560
Blackford512
Crawford400
Martin400
Parke380
Switzerland380
Ohio373
Pike280
Union240
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0199