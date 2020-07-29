South Vermillion beat Clay City 6-0 Wednesday to win the Wabash Valley Girls Summer League for High School.
SV beat Clay City in finals
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 11:00 PM
Related Content
- South Vermillion wins Wabash Valley Summer League
- South Vermillion wins game one at Banks of Wabash
- South Vermillion wins game two at Banks of Wabash
- South Vermillion wins Paris tournament
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- TH South baseball wins at South Vermillion
- North Vermillion wins Banks of the Wabash
- Owen Valley girls beat South Vermillion
- South Vermillion beats Paris
- Marshall edges South Vermillion
Scroll for more content...