South Vermillion tourney run ends at semi-state

SV's top four finish in the state is the program's best since 1979. The Wildcats conclude the season with a 25-7 record.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 11:41 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

JASPER, Ind. (WTHI) - South Vermillion baseball's season ended Saturday at Ruxer Field as the Wildcats were defeated in semi-state. Southridge ended the Cats' year with a 7-0 win.

Raider sophomore pitcher Ethan Bell threw a gem of a game, allowing just one hit in the shutout victory.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the game and to hear from the South Vermillion after a strong season.

