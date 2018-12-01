South Vermillion takes 3rd at Banks

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - South Vermillion basketball took 3rd place in the Banks of the Wabash tournament with a 67-54 win over Riverton Parke in the consolation game.
Three Wildcats reached double digits in the scoring column; VanLannen, McLeish and Johnson.
Click on the video for highlights from the contest.
