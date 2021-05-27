South Vermillion softball wins sectionals on walk-off homer

Taylor Wilson hit a walk-off three-run homer to give South Vermillion a thrilling 5-2 win over North Putnam and their fourth straight sectional title.
Lady Wildcats win fourth straight sectional
Posted: May 27, 2021 11:15 PM
